Historic Paine Castle to host masquerade fundraiser for 518 Film Network

The 518 Film Network is hosting a unique fundraising event tonight at one of Troy’s most recognizable buildings.

Inside the historic Paine Castle, which recently served as a filming location for HBO’s The Gilded Age series, guests will gather in costume for the 125th Annual Fiphonate Masquerade.

In addition to providing dancing, drinks, and a bit of mystery, the event also seeks to connect those interested in filmmaking in the Capital Region.

To learn more about tonight’s event, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with organizers and filmmakers Spencer Sherry and Michelle Polacinski…

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fiphonate-masquerade-tickets-431364281177?fbclid=IwAR1Rq8FufVxoCmpYiJIcZAbt5l52Mm84jl1PbxzfgtnF5ZTKyQDpOdbGkx4

