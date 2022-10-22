© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Historic Paine Castle to host masquerade fundraiser for 518 Film Network

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
The 518 Film Network is hosting a unique fundraising event tonight at one of Troy’s most recognizable buildings.

Inside the historic Paine Castle, which recently served as a filming location for HBO’s The Gilded Age series, guests will gather in costume for the 125th Annual Fiphonate Masquerade.

In addition to providing dancing, drinks, and a bit of mystery, the event also seeks to connect those interested in filmmaking in the Capital Region.

To learn more about tonight’s event, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with organizers and filmmakers Spencer Sherry and Michelle Polacinski…

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fiphonate-masquerade-tickets-431364281177?fbclid=IwAR1Rq8FufVxoCmpYiJIcZAbt5l52Mm84jl1PbxzfgtnF5ZTKyQDpOdbGkx4

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
