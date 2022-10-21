© 2022
SUNY Plattsburgh library opens family study room

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
The library at SUNY Plattsburgh has created a family study room to assist students with childcare needs.

The room on the third floor of the Feinberg Library features a desk and computer for a student accompanied by toys, books, puzzles, children’s books, stuffed animals, small white chairs and a table where kids can play. There is also a changing pad and diaper bin.

Library Director Elin O’Hara-Gonya says she wants to serve underrepresented groups and the idea for a family room developed after a former student told her about how hard it was to bring her children to campus.

College officials say Monroe Community College is the only other SUNY campus with a dedicated family study room, and it has two.

Pat Bradley
