News
Midday Magazine

Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi discusses first proposed city budget

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi

Earlier this month, Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi presented a $54 million budget plan for 2023.

It was the first municipal budget for the first-term Democrat.

While the proposed budget includes more revenue than the 2022 spending plan, the budget also includes an average tax increase of 3.72%, which is attributed in part to the rising costs of employee benefits and the construction of a new fire station on the city’s east side.

Sanghvi spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard about the spending plan and proposed tax increase.

