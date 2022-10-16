Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi discusses first proposed city budget

Earlier this month, Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi presented a $54 million budget plan for 2023.

It was the first municipal budget for the first-term Democrat.

While the proposed budget includes more revenue than the 2022 spending plan, the budget also includes an average tax increase of 3.72%, which is attributed in part to the rising costs of employee benefits and the construction of a new fire station on the city’s east side.

Sanghvi spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard about the spending plan and proposed tax increase.