Springfield Community Preservation Committee recommends funding for 16 projects including parks, recreation improvements, housing development

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
Venture_Pond_fishing.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The Community Preservation Committee is recommending $250,000 to install docks for fishing and launching kayaks at Venture Pond in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood of Springfield. Community Preservation Act funds were used previously to develop a walking trail around the pond.

The budget for the Community Preservation Act is over $2.5 million this year

Improvements to several parks, historic preservation of a church’s stained glass windows, and support for an affordable homeownership program are on a list being considered for funding in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The City Council is holding a special meeting this afternoon to take up recommendations to fund 16 projects under the Community Preservation Act.

The program, now in its fifth year in Springfield, uses money from a residential property tax surcharge to pay for projects involving historic preservation, open space, outdoor recreation, and community housing.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Community Preservation Committee Chairman Bob McCarroll.

