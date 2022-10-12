Springfield Community Preservation Committee recommends funding for 16 projects including parks, recreation improvements, housing development

Improvements to several parks, historic preservation of a church’s stained glass windows, and support for an affordable homeownership program are on a list being considered for funding in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The City Council is holding a special meeting this afternoon to take up recommendations to fund 16 projects under the Community Preservation Act.

The program, now in its fifth year in Springfield, uses money from a residential property tax surcharge to pay for projects involving historic preservation, open space, outdoor recreation, and community housing.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Community Preservation Committee Chairman Bob McCarroll.