Head of local nonprofit helping to advise international organization

The head of a western Massachusetts nonprofit that helps low-income women gain economic independence is being internationally recognized.

Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, has been invited to join a newly-formed group that will advise other affiliate organizations.

As one of 16 members of the Dress for Success Worldwide Affiliate Advisory Council, Tantillo will represent the northeastern United States.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tantillo.