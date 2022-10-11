© 2022
Head of local nonprofit helping to advise international organization

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Dress for Success has a storefront location in the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Margaret Tantillo named to Dress for Success Worldwide advisory group

The head of a western Massachusetts nonprofit that helps low-income women gain economic independence is being internationally recognized.

Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, has been invited to join a newly-formed group that will advise other affiliate organizations.

As one of 16 members of the Dress for Success Worldwide Affiliate Advisory Council, Tantillo will represent the northeastern United States.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tantillo.

News Dress for Success Western Massachusetts
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
