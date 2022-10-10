Vermont Secretary of State urges voters to plan for upcoming election

Vermont’s outgoing Secretary of State is urging voters to have a voting plan for the upcoming general election.

All active and registered voters in Vermont have been mailed a ballot.

Secretary of State Jim Condos is urging people to have a plan to ensure there are no issues when the ballot is cast. That includes deciding whether to vote early by mail, in-person at a Town Clerk’s office, dropping the ballot at a secure ballot drop box, or in-person at the polls on Election Day. Condos also issued guidance on the voting process for returning mailed ballots.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.