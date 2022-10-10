Second Burlington city councilor leaves council

A second Burlington, Vermont city councilor has stepped down, leaving one ward without any representation.

In Burlington’s current eight ward and four district configuration, the East District includes Wards 1 and 8. On September 13th East District Progressive Jack Hanson announced he was quitting the council to apply for a city job. On October 5th Ward 8 Progressive Ali House, who was elected on Town Meeting Day and took office in April, announced she was quitting because “...several serious situations have made it difficult for me to carry out my council duties and my mental health has been impacted in many ways.”

There are now four Progressives, four Democrats and two Independents remaining on the council. Josh Wronski is director of the Vermont Progressive Party.

“Whether we have three Progressives on the council or six Progressives on the council we’re still going to be continuing to work with whoever we can to move the city forward.”

A special election will be held December 6th to fill the East District seat. Because House resigned after October 1st, the election to fill the Ward 8 seat will be held on Town Meeting Day in March.