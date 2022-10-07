Wanda Fischer's The Hudson River Sampler celebrates 40 years on WAMC

For 40 years, Wanda Fischer has hosted The Hudson River Sampler on WAMC.

The show that features a weekly selection of folk music has been a staple of WAMC’s Saturday night programming through much of the station’s modern history.

On Saturday, October 8th, an anniversary celebration will be held at The Linda in Albany, featuring national and local folk music acts, including Anne Hills, Reggie Harris, Christine Lavin, Sawyer Fredericks, John Kirk and Trish Miller.