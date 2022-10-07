© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Wanda Fischer's The Hudson River Sampler celebrates 40 years on WAMC

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
Wanda Fischer at WAMC
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Wanda Fischer at WAMC

For 40 years, Wanda Fischer has hosted The Hudson River Sampler on WAMC.

The show that features a weekly selection of folk music has been a staple of WAMC’s Saturday night programming through much of the station’s modern history.

On Saturday, October 8th, an anniversary celebration will be held at The Linda in Albany, featuring national and local folk music acts, including Anne Hills, Reggie Harris, Christine Lavin, Sawyer Fredericks, John Kirk and Trish Miller.

Tags
News Wanda FisherThe Hudson River Samplerthe linda
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard