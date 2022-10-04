SportsReport: Phillies clinch first playoff berth in 11 years

49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9. Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals. The Rams won the matchup that meant most in last season’s NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title, but this meeting looked more like their recent regular-season meetings. San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay’s offense and got enough big plays for the win.

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros Monday night. Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night.

Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols has hit his 703rd home run, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands Monday night. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark. The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297. Pujols plans to retire after the season. He has 24 home runs — his most since hitting 31 for the Angels in 2016. He is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Ruth, Aaron and Barry Bonds.

Analysis: NFL isn't passing the eye test on head injuries

The NFL isn't passing the eye test on head injuries. Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying concussion came on Thursday night in Cincinnati four days after he came up wobbly after appearing to his his head on the ground on a hit against the Bills. The Dolphins said he injured his back and never exhibited signs of a concussion before he got hurt against the Bengals. Likewise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers say tight end Cameron Brate complained only of a shoulder injury after getting concussed Sunday night against the Chiefs. They say Brate began experiencing concussion symptoms at halftime after re-entering the game.

Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York’s bullpen in the Yankees’ 3-1 win. Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris’ American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games. The Yankees and Rangers play a day-night doubleheader.

Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox watched manager Tony La Russa announce he was leaving his position, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 behind Johnny Cueto’s seven effective innings. La Russa stepped down because of a pair of health issues, punctuating a disappointing season for the Hall of Famer in the same spot where he got his first job as a big league skipper. Josh Harrison hit a two-run homer in Chicago’s fourth win in five games. Minnesota dropped to 9-19 in its last 28 games. Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer, and Bailey Ober pitched five innings of two-hit ball.

Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. The MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets.

Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons finally played for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener. The game against Philadelphia, his former club, was his first NBA game since June 2021. That made him among a number of big names who got back to basketball action. Kawhi Leonard also returned for the Los Angeles Clippers, as did Jamal Murray for the Denver Nuggets, after they both sat out last season recovering from surgeries for ACL tears. Damian Lillard rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the final 47 games last season.

AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama understands why some compare him to other players, especially very tall ones who can shoot. He would rather end up carving his own path. In an interview with The Associated Press, the French teen who is generally considered the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft says he wants to be “one of one" and prides himself on being unique. He plays two games in the U.S. this week when his Metropolitans 92 team from France meets the G League Ignite near Las Vegas.

Women to get more rest between hoop games at next World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Players at this year’s World Cup had a few concerns about the competition, including the compact schedule and the timing of the tournament, and the women took their complaints right to the top. FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis offered a quick solution for the rest concerns, but changing the date will take more work. The next World Cup in 2026 will once again feature 16 teams instead of the 12 at this year’s tournament — and players will have more to recuperate between the final rounds. This year's World Cup was a huge success in Australia. The total attendance of 145,519 was the highest-ever in the history of the competition.