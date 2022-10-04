© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Council President Lederman announces oversight meetings on Springfield police commission

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
Police_Commission_first_meeting.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The Springfield Board of Police Commissioners at their inaugural meeting on March 11, 2022. Clockwise from left are: Robert C. Jackson, Gary Berte, city attorney Talia Gee, Madeline Fernandez, Albert Tranghese, and Norman Roldan

First meeting is Wednesday October 5th

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced plans to hold oversight hearings by the full Council on the implementation of the ordinance creating civilian oversight of the Springfield Police Department.

The first of these meetings, which Lederman intends to schedule quarterly, is this Wednesday.

These hearings will also look into the progress of police reforms called for in the consent decree with the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

The Council voted in 2018 to create the Board of Police Commissioners but had to sue Mayor Domenic Sarno to compel him to appoint the five board members, which he did earlier this year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.

Tags
News Springfield Board of Police CommissionersJesse LedermanSpringfield City Council
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill