Council President Lederman announces oversight meetings on Springfield police commission

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced plans to hold oversight hearings by the full Council on the implementation of the ordinance creating civilian oversight of the Springfield Police Department.

The first of these meetings, which Lederman intends to schedule quarterly, is this Wednesday.

These hearings will also look into the progress of police reforms called for in the consent decree with the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

The Council voted in 2018 to create the Board of Police Commissioners but had to sue Mayor Domenic Sarno to compel him to appoint the five board members, which he did earlier this year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.