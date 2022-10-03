Learning losses during the pandemic showing up in latest standardized test results

Educators say the results of standardized tests given last spring to elementary and secondary school students in Massachusetts underscore the amount of lost learning during the pandemic.

The 2022 MCAS math and science scores improved from 2021 results. But English language arts scores declined.

Overall, state education officials said, the results show a continued need for improvement compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Test scores in the Springfield Public Schools mirrored the statewide results. Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick said the district has already implemented strategies to accelerate the recovery of pandemic-related learning loss.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Warwick.