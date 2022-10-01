Albany police investigating Pine Hills homicide, city councilor calls for chief's resignation

Story updated 10/1/22, 12:40 p.m.

Albany Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting incident in the area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets Friday afternoon.

18-year-old William Sanders was found in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested Friday. Albany resident Brian Moses, 20, was reportedly found hiding in his basement. A 9 mm handgun was also located inside his home.

Moses was arraigned Saturday morning on murder and weapons possession charges. He was being held in the Albany County Jail.

The killing occurred in the same area of an early morning shooting in August where six young people were injured.

Outraged by the incident Friday, Albany Common Councilor Owusu Anane called for Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins’ resignation.

“Enough is enough. I speak to the police chief, it just seems like there is no vision or plan to address this issue and ultimately the buck has to stop somewhere,” said Anane. “I understand COVID happened but we cannot keep blaming it on COVID and blaming it on other people.”

The neighborhood where the homicide took place is heavily populated by students.

The Ward 10 Democrat told WAMC neighbors are concerned.

“I have a constituent who is actually looking to potentially sell their house. I know students, it’s heavily populated by students…there’s university leaders who have reached out to me, they have some general concerns. Property owners have some concerns. And quite frankly, I care about this city, I love this city and I can no longer sit and watch what’s happening to our city.”

Following the early morning shooting on August 28th that occurred while police were attempting to break up a large party crowd, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan urged the student community to work with her administration, the city police department, and college administrators to address unruly mass gatherings.

At the time, the Democratic mayor said incident where six were shot “shocks the conscience.” No students were injured in that shooting, though a student was injured in an apparent shooting a week earlier in the area of Quail St. and Washington Ave.

