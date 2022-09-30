Second, expanded edition of the Central Berkshire Record Show set for Sunday in Dalton

Organizer Andrew Garcia of Berkshirecat Records says that after the success of the first show – which attracted other local businesses like North Adams’ Belltower Records – he’s brought in more vendors to sell records, CDs, books, and more.

“What we learned was that people would like to see more of these," Garcia told WAMC. "And we have a huge interest at the moment, about 200 to 300 people have expressed interest on the Facebook event site, and we're expecting a big crowd. We're going to throw another party.”

The second Central Berkshire Record Show – which features DJs, food, and drink – runs until 4 Sunday at the Stationery Factory in Dalton.