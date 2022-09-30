Second, expanded edition of the Central Berkshire Record Show set for Sunday in Dalton
On Sunday, the Central Berkshire Record show is following up its April debut with an expanded second version in Dalton, Massachusetts.
Organizer Andrew Garcia of Berkshirecat Records says that after the success of the first show – which attracted other local businesses like North Adams’ Belltower Records – he’s brought in more vendors to sell records, CDs, books, and more.
“What we learned was that people would like to see more of these," Garcia told WAMC. "And we have a huge interest at the moment, about 200 to 300 people have expressed interest on the Facebook event site, and we're expecting a big crowd. We're going to throw another party.”
The second Central Berkshire Record Show – which features DJs, food, and drink – runs until 4 Sunday at the Stationery Factory in Dalton.