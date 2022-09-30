© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
News

Second, expanded edition of the Central Berkshire Record Show set for Sunday in Dalton

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 30, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
The Central Berkshire Record Show fall edition flyer
Berkshirecat Productions
/
Provided

On Sunday, the Central Berkshire Record show is following up its April debut with an expanded second version in Dalton, Massachusetts.

Organizer Andrew Garcia of Berkshirecat Records says that after the success of the first show – which attracted other local businesses like North Adams’ Belltower Records – he’s brought in more vendors to sell records, CDs, books, and more.

“What we learned was that people would like to see more of these," Garcia told WAMC. "And we have a huge interest at the moment, about 200 to 300 people have expressed interest on the Facebook event site, and we're expecting a big crowd. We're going to throw another party.”

The second Central Berkshire Record Show – which features DJs, food, and drink – runs until 4 Sunday at the Stationery Factory in Dalton.

Tags
News dalton
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More