© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Central Berkshire Record Show will bring vendors, DJs, food trucks to Dalton Sunday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
273993989_327843452603607_3506833943622716681_n.jpg
Berkshirecat Productions
/
https://www.facebook.com/berkshirecatproductions/

What is said to be the largest ever record fair in Berkshire County will be held in Dalton, Massachusetts Sunday.

The Central Berkshire Record Show will take place in the Stationary Factory, which houses organizer Andrew Garcia’s store Berkshirecat Records.

“I know that there is an interest in vinyl right here in the Berkshires," he told WAMC. "And you know, typically, people are having to travel outside the county to find – you know, there's one great record store up in North Adams and so forth, nothing really in Central County – so instead of having us have to travel out to, let's say, New York, to Albany, or to the Valley, I thought if we can centralize it, that would be great.”

Around 25 vendors from around New England will have records, CDs, and more for sale. Food trucks, drinks, and DJs will contribute to the festivities.

Tags

News musicdalton
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More