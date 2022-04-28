Central Berkshire Record Show will bring vendors, DJs, food trucks to Dalton Sunday

The Central Berkshire Record Show will take place in the Stationary Factory, which houses organizer Andrew Garcia’s store Berkshirecat Records.

“I know that there is an interest in vinyl right here in the Berkshires," he told WAMC. "And you know, typically, people are having to travel outside the county to find – you know, there's one great record store up in North Adams and so forth, nothing really in Central County – so instead of having us have to travel out to, let's say, New York, to Albany, or to the Valley, I thought if we can centralize it, that would be great.”

Around 25 vendors from around New England will have records, CDs, and more for sale. Food trucks, drinks, and DJs will contribute to the festivities.