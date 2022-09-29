Vermont Teacher of the Year named

The Vermont Agency of Education has selected the state’s Teacher of the Year.

The agency announced Thursday that Vergennes Union Elementary School physical education teacher Robyn Newton is the 2023 Teacher of the Year. She has been a physical education teacher at the school for 27 years.

As the state’s Teacher of the Year, she plans to focus on the importance of physical activity and fitness for a student’s learning, academic achievement and social and emotional well-being.

Newton begins her tenure as Teacher of the Year on January 1st.