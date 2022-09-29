© 2022
WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
Assemblyman proposes middle income heating assistance fund

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones announces proposal for middle income home energy assistance fund

A northern New York assemblyman is introducing a bill to create a middle-income home energy assistance fund.

Democrat D. Billy Jones is introducing legislation to create a $3 million fund to help residents pay heating bills.

It specifically includes what are called ALICE – or Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed – families, which make up roughly 31 percent of New York households.

The proposal also calls for the suspension of taxes on heating fuel until July 2023.

Assemblyman Jones is also requesting that federal LIHEAP funding be increased and eligibility requirements expanded.

Jones says utility companies are predicting increases up to 39 percent in heating costs this winter.

