Health care survey being sent to Vermonters

A survey is being sent to Vermont residents asking their opinion about their health care.

The Vermont Blueprint for Health is a part of the Department of Vermont Health Access. It conducts an annual survey asking Vermonters whether they can get the health care they need and if their doctors meet their needs.

Adults and children who have been to a doctor in the last six months may receive the survey in the mail.

The Blueprint for Health uses a standardized survey from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems to conduct the survey, which has been done annually since 2011.