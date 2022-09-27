Vermont officials launch suicide prevention effort

The Vermont Department of Health and the Department of Mental Health are teaming up to launch a statewide suicide prevention effort.

Vermont health officials say the state saw its highest number of suicides in 2021, reaching a 25-year high. The two departments are launching “Facing Suicide Vermont” to provide access to prevention education, support, and advocacy resources.

The website FacingSuicideVT.com will provide information on how to get and give help and features resources for those at high risk.

Suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death in the state and the second-leading cause for those aged 15 to 34.

