Fall foliage shuttle planned for Adirondack hikers

A new fall foliage shuttle service will begin operating in the Adirondacks this weekend.

The new shuttle is intended to help ease congestion at some of the most popular trailheads near the Adirondack High Peaks. The free service will operate the first two weekends of October and run from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls, and Rooster Comb trailheads, and the Marcy Field parking area.

It expands on the existing Route 73 shuttle that runs during the summer hiking season. The fall foliage shuttle will stop at the same locations on October 1st and 2nd and on the 8th, 9th and 10th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.