News
Midday Magazine

Research suggests models need updating after launch of powerful James Webb Space Telescope

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published September 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
Webb Telescope photo of Carina Nebula
Public Domain
/
NASA and Space Telescope Science Institute
Webb Telescope photo of Carina Nebula

The James Webb Space Telescope is providing new glimpses of the universe at a level of detail never seen before.

The powerful telescope is also being used to analyze the atmospheres of alien planets, as scientists search for the potential for life on other worlds.

But a new study suggests that the tools astronomers currently use to analyze data received from space telescopes may not be giving us the full picture.

Bard College Assistant Professor of Physics, Dr. Clara Sousa-Silva, is a co-author of a new study called “The impending opacity challenge in exoplanet atmospheric characterization”, recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy.

