Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT
Vermont State Police patch on the Williston barracks sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC
Photo of the Vermont State Police patch on the Williston barracks sign

A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident.

At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.

When police contacted the homeowner, 46-year-old Joseph Bishop said he had been in an altercation with an unknown Black man from out of state who had fired a shot. Police determined that Bishop was lying and he eventually admitted he had fired the AR-15 outside his residence.

There had been multiple calls to police from nearby schools and daycare centers concerned about a possible active shooter situation. State police emphasize it was an isolated incident.

Bishop was charged with reckless endangerment and providing false information to law enforcement and must appear in court on November 8th.

Pat Bradley
