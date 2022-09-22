SportsReport: New York Yankees top Pittsburgh Pirates; Reds best Red Sox

Federer on GOAT debate in AP Interview: How can you compare?

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer says in an interview with The Associated Press that he thinks impossible to compare the careers of top players such as him, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer is preparing to retire at age 41. He has 20 Grand Slam titles, which was the record until it was surpassed this year by Nadal, who is now at 22, and Djokovic, at 21. Federer says the debate over which of the so-called Big Three is the greatest of all-time is a “fun debate” but also “silly.” Federer says he will keep tabs on Nadal and Djokovic as they pursue more major championships and that he hopes they will go far.

Suspended Sarver says he's decided to sell Suns, Mercury

Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct including racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action.” He has owned the teams since 2004, when he purchased it for about $400 million. He is not the lone owner, but the primary one. Forbes recently estimated the value of the Suns at $1.8 billion.

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. A day after hitting home run No. 60 to spark a stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s game-ending slam, Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings. Judge leads the AL in average, home runs and RBIs, in position to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each.

Snell brilliant for 7, Padres beat Pujols, Cardinals 1-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell held St. Louis hitless until Albert Pujols beat the shift for a single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading Cardinals 1-0. Snell allowed two hits in seven innings on 117 pitches and struck out 13 to tie his career high. The left-hander’s brilliant effort carried the Padres to their fifth straight win and extended the rotation’s scoreless streak to 27 2/3 innings. The Padres have shut out the Cardinals in the first two games of the three-game series. Pujols remained at 698 career home runs.

Longtime Royals executive Dayton Moore departs one last time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dayton Moore was fired from his role atop the baseball operations department for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. He led the team for 16 years, winning two American League pennants and a World Series. He made the unusual decision to come to the park after his firing, addressing media and saying goodbye to players, coaches, trainers, clubhouse attendants and even the staff working the parking lot. Players say it speaks to his character, which made him a favorite in Kansas City, even as the team struggled through another frustrating season.

Griner's absence from World Cup weighing on US teammates

SYDNEY (AP) — Brittney Griner’s absence is weighing on the minds of her USA Basketball teammates, who are trying to fill the void created by her absence as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup that begins Thursday in Australia. The Americans are expected to win without the 6-foot-8 Griner, but replacing her spirit and impact on and off the court is a challenging task. The team is keeping her in their thoughts by having no one wear her No. 15. For years, the Americans wore jersey numbers 4-15. In the World Cup they will use 4-14 and No. 16. Brionna Jones will be wearing No. 16.

Ouch! Mets set MLB record with 106 hit batters in season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The New York Mets set a major league record with 106 hit batters this season when Mark Canha was plunked twice and Luis Guillorme once in a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. New York has been hit one more time than the 2021 Cincinnati Reds. Canha was hit near the hip in the third and the ribs in the fifth. He has been hit a big league-high 24 times this year and tied Seattle’s Ty France for last year’s high with 27.

Rays' Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz had altercation after game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rays teammates Yandy Díaz and Randy Arozarena had an altercation after a 4-0 loss to the Astros on Monday, partially prompting Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to bench both players Tuesday in a 5-0 defeat to Houston. Arozarena told reporters Wednesday night that there was no physical contact with Díaz, and that there were some little things they needed to address. He said things are good between the pair. Arozarena was in Wednesday’s lineup. Díaz was out again due to a left shoulder injury that has impacted him recently.

Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres lead 1-0 at Petco Park. The left-handed Snell had shut down Pujols and the NL Central-leading Cardinals until the 42-year-old slugger, who is two shy of 700 home runs for his career, punched a base hit to right on a 3-1 pitch, Snell’s 107th of the game.

Russell Wilson off to a slow start under hesitant Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is off to one of the slowest starts of his 11-year career following his blockbuster trade from Seattle to Denver. Wilson has two touchdown throws in his first two games. His last four seasons in Seattle he had five, five, nine and six TD throws through Week 2. Part of the problem is rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett who acknowledged this week that he needs to clean up his play calling and game management to get the plays into Wilson sooner. His tardiness in getting the plays in have led to chaotic execution and a rash of penalties.