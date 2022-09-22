Clinton County Sheriff’s office demonstrates new full body scanner

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office unveiled a new piece of equipment today that is now being used at the Clinton County Jail – a full body scanner.

The full body scan takes 4 seconds and officials hope it will reduce or eliminate any contraband entering the jail.

Demonstrating the device, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said during standard searches people can conceal weapons, drugs, even cell phones inside their body that cannot be detected.

“This device not only is more accurate than an airport scanner, this scans the internal part of the body and can show you if there’s weapons, drugs, many things that could be concealed inside the body. But it also takes the temperature of the individual so that we will know coming in do they have COVID or do they have some other type of virus. You can immediately medically isolate that person.”

The $160,000 full body scanner was purchased using ARPA funds.