© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Clinton County Sheriff’s office demonstrates new full body scanner

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
Sheriff David Favro in front of new full body scanner
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro in front of the new full body scanner operating at the county jail

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office unveiled a new piece of equipment today that is now being used at the Clinton County Jail – a full body scanner.

The full body scan takes 4 seconds and officials hope it will reduce or eliminate any contraband entering the jail.

Demonstrating the device, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said during standard searches people can conceal weapons, drugs, even cell phones inside their body that cannot be detected.

“This device not only is more accurate than an airport scanner, this scans the internal part of the body and can show you if there’s weapons, drugs, many things that could be concealed inside the body. But it also takes the temperature of the individual so that we will know coming in do they have COVID or do they have some other type of virus. You can immediately medically isolate that person.”

The $160,000 full body scanner was purchased using ARPA funds.

Tags
News Clinton County JailClinton County SheriffSheriff David FavroFull Body Scanner
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley