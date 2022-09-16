The Big E returns this week for a 17-day run

With old favorites, new attractions, and plenty of food choices, the largest agricultural fair on the eastern seaboard will open its gates to the public this Friday in western Massachusetts.

The Big E will operate daily from September 16th – October 2.

There is a new circus tent on the fairgrounds in West Springfield and the tallest Ferris wheel in North America.

Last year, booking performers was a challenge because many still had their schedules on hold because of COVID. This year, the Big E has entertainment on three stages scheduled daily from noon-10 p.m.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Gene Cassidy, president of the Big E.