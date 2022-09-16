© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

The Big E returns this week for a 17-day run

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
bigecrowds.jpg
ESE
/
Crowds pack the midway of the Big E in this undated photograph

New attractions include a newly-made circus tent and a giant Ferris wheel.

With old favorites, new attractions, and plenty of food choices, the largest agricultural fair on the eastern seaboard will open its gates to the public this Friday in western Massachusetts.

The Big E will operate daily from September 16th – October 2.

There is a new circus tent on the fairgrounds in West Springfield and the tallest Ferris wheel in North America.

Last year, booking performers was a challenge because many still had their schedules on hold because of COVID. This year, the Big E has entertainment on three stages scheduled daily from noon-10 p.m.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Gene Cassidy, president of the Big E.

Tags
News Big EGene Cassidy
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill