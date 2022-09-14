SportsReport: New York Yankees hold on to beat Boston Red Sox

Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.” The findings come nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise. The league said the results of the investigation were based on interviews with 320 individuals and more than 80,000 documents and other materials. Sarver apologized for “words and actions that offended our employees,” though he disagreed with some of the report’s findings.

Kershaw, Dodgers win another NL West title, blank D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven dominant innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons, blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0. Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Joey Gallo homered as the Dodgers boosted the best record in the majors to 98-43. Manager Dave Roberts’ team will have plenty of time to get set for its 10th straight year in the postseason. The Dodgers’ first playoff game is almost a month away, on Oct. 11. A crowd of 21,143, mostly clad in Dodger blue, watched the clincher. It’s the Dodgers’ 20th NL West crown since the majors split into divisions in 1969. Kershaw allowed just two singles.

Steelers star TJ Watt out at least 1 game with pec injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss at least one game with a pec injury. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said the injury isn't as bad as initially feared and said it's too early to tell how long Watt might be sidelined. Newcomers Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will get an opportunity at filling in for Watt when the Steelers host New England in their home opener in Week 2.

Judge homers twice to reach 57, Yanks beat Sox 7-6 in 10

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs, Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead three-run double in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6. Judge, playing in New York’s 142nd game, is four from tying the American League home run record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961. Judge has 10th multi-homer games this season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938. Judge’s three hits raised his average to .310, and he leads the major leagues in home runs and with 123 RBIs.

Cowboys won't put Prescott on IR for possible earlier return

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys aren't putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb. That leaves open the possibility that he could return within the next four games. That is the minimum number of games a player must miss if put on that list. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the team’s flagship radio station 105.3 The Fan that the team wants Prescott to be a consideration for playing within the next four games. Prescott had surgery Monday, a day after he got hurt in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 19-3 loss at home to Tampa Bay.

Preseason rest led to Week 1 rust for several top QBs

Preseason rest appeared to lead to a little bit of rust in Week 1 for several of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. More than one-third of the league’s Week 1 starting quarterbacks didn’t play a single snap in the preseason and most of those 11 QBs didn’t play anywhere close to their usual form. Whether the poor results were a result of rust or other factors isn’t clear but the poor results are. The only QBs to rest the entire preseason and end up on the winning side in Week 1 were Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Trout's HR streak ends at 7 games; Guardians win 5th in row

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout’s streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 3-1. Trout went 0 for 3 with three routine flyballs and a walk. The three-time AL MVP was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run, set by Pittsburgh’s Dale Long in 1956 and matched by Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez’s two-run homer in the sixth broke a 1-all tie and gave Cleveland its fifth straight win.

Twins' bid for combo no-hitter ends with 1 out in 9th vs KC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3. Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four shy of his big league high. There has never been a no-hitter at Target Field, and the crowd of 19,005 booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth. Moran worked a perfect eighth. He struck out Drew Waters to begin the ninth before walking pinch-hitter Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez. The Royals hadn’t come close to a hit until Witt lined a 1-2 fastball for a clean drive to left for an RBI double, setting off more boos from the fans.

Navigating NFL without an agent remains tricky proposition

Lamar Jackson is banking on his talent to ultimately land the deal he seeks from the Baltimore Ravens. He’s also depending on himself as one of only 17 current NFL players acting as their own agent, according to the NFLPA. The list includes high-profile names such as Bobby Wagner, DeAndre Hopkins and Jacoby Brissett. Former players Richard Sherman, Russell Okung and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James also did it. It’s the latest example of this generation taking more ownership of how their careers are handled. It’s also a unique risk vs. reward gamble that few remain willing to take on.

Aces beat Sun 85-71, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces are now one victory away from the franchise’s first championship with Game 3 on Thursday in Connecticut. Las Vegas was swept in the 2008 Finals when the team was still in San Antonio. The Aces were also swept in 2020. Chelsea Gray added 21 for the Aces while Kelsey Plum rebounded from an awful Game 1 to score 20 points. Courtney Williams scored 18 points to lead Connecticut.