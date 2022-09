This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York.

The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson.

To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with 2022 Tugboat Roundup Event Coordinator Mary Stalker in Waterford.

More information is available at https://www.tugboatroundup.com/