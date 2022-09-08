SportsReport: Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner at U.S. Open

Alcaraz tops Sinner, latest US Open match | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m.. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26. The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes, 11 minutes short of another U.S. Open record. Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.

Tiafoe 1st US man in US Open semifinals since Roddick in '06

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has become the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006. The 24-year-old Tiafoe beat Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 on Wednesday while being backed by a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe is seeded No. 22 and his first career semifinal at any Grand Slam tournament will come Friday against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner. Tiafoe played aggressive tennis and used 18 aces along with strong net play to oust No. 9 Rublev, a Russian who dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals. No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka reached the women's semifinals.

Swiatek tops Pegula; faces Sabalenka in US Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (4) in to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time. The players combined for 13 service breaks in all, including 10 in the second set alone Wednesday night. Swiatek is a two-time champion at the French Open who had never been past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. The 21-year-old from Poland advances to face No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals. The eighth-seeded Pegula was stopped in her bid for a first major semifinal. She dropped to 0-4 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, including three losses at that stage this season.

Super challenge: Rams open title defense vs powerhouse Bills

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For nearly seven months, Sean McVay has told the Los Angeles Rams their Super Bowl championship guarantees them nothing in this new season except a banner. The Rams will unveil that banner Thursday night at SoFi Stadium before they get their another reminder of just how little their championship on that same field last winter will mean this fall. The NFL chose Von Miller and the powerhouse Buffalo Bills as the Rams’ opponent in their season opener, practically ensuring a difficult start to a season in which they’re widely perceived to have the league’s toughest schedule.

Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge started the first-game comeback with his major league-leading 55th home run, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead grand slam in the nightcap and the New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins 5-4 and 7-1. Kiner-Falefa sparked a two-run 12th in the opener with a tying single and hit a fourth-inning slam off Joe Ryan in the second game. Oswaldo Cabrera stopped an 0-for-25 slide with a game-ending single in the opener. Gerrit Cole struck out a season-high 14 in the night game. New York clinched its 30th straight winning season and is 114-39 against the Twins since 2002.

Lamar Jackson says Friday is cutoff point for contract talks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The clock is ticking for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The star quarterback says Friday is the cutoff point when negotiations for a contract extension need to be set aside before the start of the regular season. He indicated previously that there would be some sort of deadline and that he hoped to have a deal done before the season. Now he’s clarified the timetable he’s working with. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season and is representing himself in contract talks. If he doesn't sign an extension, the Ravens can always use the franchise tag to keep him.

QB Mayfield has another revenge game, this time vs. Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield finds himself in a familiar position — entering a game seeking revenge. How he handles it is anyone’s guess. But at least one teammate said he expects the Carolina Panthers flamboyant quarterback will be “jacked up” on Sunday when he faces his former team, the Cleveland Browns, who traded him after replacing him with Deshaun Watson. Carolina wide receiver Rashard Higgins said he wants to see Mayfield "talking his talk and walking his walk.” He said Mayfield plays his best football when he's fired up.

Defending Super Bowl champion Rams open season as underdogs

Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner Thursday night before kicking off the NFL season at home where they became the second straight team to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in their own stadium. Somehow, they’re underdogs against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl after falling short in the AFC divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs last January. Josh Allen leads a dynamic offense and the Bills had the league’s stingiest defense in 2021.

College Football Picks: Future Big 12 showdown, USC's test

Week 2 comes fast in college football after an extended Week 1 schedule. Among the most intriguing games are a future Big 12 matchup, with conference champ and No. 9 Baylor visiting No. 21 BYU. Lincoln Riley's Team Transfer faces its first Pac-12 test as No. 10 USC goes to Stanford. And the No. 1 team hits the road for a nonconference game: Alabama is at Texas.