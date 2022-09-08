Saratoga Springs workforce housing proposal takes a step forward

The developers of a proposed affordable housing development in Saratoga Springs are seeking approvals from the city, which faces a shortage of workers at a time of record employment.

Housing prices have risen dramatically in recent years.

The average price for a single-family home in Saratoga Springs is more than a half-million dollars.

As leaders look for ways to increase the supply of affordable housing, Liberty Affordable Housing Inc. is seeking to build approximately 200 units of workforce housing in an area of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Casino Hotel.

Attorney Stephanie Ferradino presented details of the project to the Saratoga Springs City Council on Tuesday.

“Standalone projects, something like ours, that will impact…it will provide almost 200 units, which might impact 300 workers. It makes a big dent in that number,” said Ferradino.

During a public comment period, several city residents and others attested to the need for more housing.

Brian Straughter is an owner and manager of the Homewood Suites hotel on Broadway, which employs around 40 people.

“Let’s take care of our workforce housing because that’s important to Saratoga,” said Straughter.

Saratoga County Chamber President Todd Shimkus presented several statistics to illustrate the challenge businesses have in recruiting workers. He cited state labor statistics that show the county unemployment rate was at 2.8 percent in July.

“I know we want to be a city in the country, but let’s make sure it’s not just for the rich and wealthy,” said Shimkus.

Liberty Affordable Housing is seeking a zoning amendment for the proposal for two four-story buildings on a 30-acre lot, in an area that is currently zoned rural residential.

City Commissioner of Accounts Dillon Moran introduced a resolution to advance the project by referring it to the city and county planning boards. Moran, a Democrat, grew emotional.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for affordable housing. My family wouldn’t exist,” said Moran.

Mayor Ron Kim, a fellow Democrat, was skeptical of the applicant’s desire to have the city council declared as the lead agent in a state environmental review.

“I would think that a better review would come from the planning board,” said Kim.

Kim also worried that the project as proposed could be deemed incompatible with the city’s Comprehensive Plan, leading to future hang-ups.

“I would rather see us pass a merit review with the applicant asking us for a Comprehensive Plan amendment – because here’s what’s going to happen – my prediction. The planning board is going to get this, the planning board is going to say it’s not consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, so why not deal with that up front?” asked Kim.

As discussion continued in council chambers, the city council agreed to a friendly amendment to not designate a SEQR lead agency at this time. A unanimous vote by the council advanced the project to the planning board.

With discussion focused on affordable housing Tuesday, some raised other ways to engage with and address the population of unhoused people in Saratoga Springs.

During the public comment period, Natalya Lakhtakia, Vice President of the Saratoga Springs City School District Board of Education, invited council members to attend a weekly dinner that a group of volunteers holds with people staying in a downtown parking garage.

“Just inviting you again to just please come. We serve food at the garage on Saturdays at 6 p.m.. It’s really fun, it’s potluck style. We have music,” said Lakhtakia.

While Moran and Commissioner of Accounts Minita Sanghvi expressed support for the volunteer dinners, Mayor Kim emphatically stated he would not attend this weekend’s dinner.

“There are other productive ways for us to engage them,” said Kim.

The mayor insisted on instead providing support to the community non-profits that work to provide shelter and direct unhoused residents to services.