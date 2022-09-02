SportsReport: Serena and Venus Williams lose in first round of doubles at U.S. Open.

Fighting at 40: Older fans take heart in Serena’s success

NEW YORK (AP) — Watching 40-year-old Serena Williams defeat the world’s second-ranked player and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open has inspired many older tennis fans. They say her success sends a message that they too can perform better and longer through fitness, practice and grit. Pioneering player Billie Jean King, now 78, said Williams gives older fans and players hope and “a pep in their step.” Williams, who plays again on Friday, has hinted that this Open is her last major tournament.

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams have lost in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open. They were eliminated by the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday night. Arthur Ashe Stadium had never hosted a first-round doubles match until this one featuring two American sisters who have combined to claim 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles but were partnering for the first time since the 2018 French Open. The 17-year-old Noskova was making her Grand Slam doubles debut. The 37-year-old Hradecka won two major doubles trophies with a different partner.

Devonshire's late Pick 6 lifts No. 17 Pitt over WVU, 38-31

PITTSBURGH (AP) — MJ Devonshire returned a tipped pass 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 remaining and No. 17 Pittsburgh beat West Virginia 38-31 on Thursday night in the return of the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers edged their rivals for the first time since 2008 after a pass by West Virginia’s JT Daniels smacked off the hands of Bryce Ford-Wheaton and into the hands of Devonshire, who weaved his way through traffic to give Pitt its second touchdown in 43 seconds to turn a seven-point deficit into a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the Panthers in the opener for both teams.

AP source: Cavaliers acquiring All-Star G Mitchell from Jazz

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells AP the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA still has to approve the trade. The person says Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz. Mitchell is one of the league’s premiere scorers and his acquisition could put the Cavs among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek is winning easily — and quietly. At this U.S. Open, even the world’s No. 1 player is a distant No. 2 as long as Serena Williams is still around. Swiatek says: “Yeah, that’s kind of her time right now.” The two-time French Open champion easily beat 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in the second round for her WTA Tour-leading 50th victory this season. A day after Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, and No. 3 Maria Sakkari lost, Swiatek perhaps looms as an even bigger threat to win a seventh title this year. At night, Rafael Nadal bloodied himself by cutting his nose with his racket in a four-set victory over Fabio Fognini.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal has come back to win at the U.S. Open after cutting himself on the bridge of his nose when his racket bounced off the court and smacked him in the face against Fabio Fognini. Nadal was bleeding and took a medical timeout. A trainer put a bandage on his nose. The 22-time Grand Slam champion won the second-round match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. They started Thursday night and finished after midnight. Play resumed after about a five-minute delay when Nadal hurt himself on the first point of a game while leading 3-0 in the fourth set.

Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension from Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson signed a five-year extension worth $245 million with the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The new deal kicks in after the 2024 season and keeps Wilson in Denver for the next seven years. The new contract includes $165 million in guarantees and pays Wilson an average of $49 million a season. The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March for three players and five draft picks, including first- and second-round selections this year and next. This comes three weeks after the team was sold to the Walton-Penner ownership group, the wealthiest in the NFL.

Robinson to miss 1st 4 Commanders games after being shot

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. will miss at least the Washington Commanders' first four games of the NFL season after being shot during at attempted robbery last weekend. The team put the rookie running back on the non-football injury list today. Coach Ron Rivera says the move came on the advice of doctors. Robinson had surgery Monday after being shot twice in the right leg and was released from the hospital hours later. The team has not provided an estimate on when Robinson might be able to play again. Robinson's college coach, Alabama's Nick Saban, said it was possible the 23-year-old might be able to get back on the field this season.

Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Mike Gundy his 150th coaching victory. Gundy improved to 150-69 in his 18th season coaching his alma mater. Sanders matched a career high with four touchdown passes and set a career mark with two rushing scores in the opener for both teams. Braydon Johnson had career highs of six catches for 133 yards and Brennan Presley added five catches for 83 yards. Daniel Richardson passed for a career-high 424 yards and threw four touchdown passes for Central Michigan. Lew Nichols III, the nation’s leading rusher last year, ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Díaz escapes in 8th, Mets take series from MLB-best Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Díaz struck out Gavin Lux on a 102.8 mph fastball to escape a jam in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3. Francisco Lindor hit a tying double in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Darin Ruf after the Mets were held to one hit in five innings by Clayton Kershaw, who made his first start since Aug. 4. NL East-leading New York took two of three from Los Angeles, its first series win against the Dodgers since Sept. 3-5, 2011. LA lost consecutive games for the first time since July 25-26.