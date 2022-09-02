Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's confrontational speech Thursday night and his warning of former President Donald Trump's impact on the future of American Democracy. He also weighs in on the ongoing investigation into whether Trump illegally took sensitive documents from the White House.
Dr. Chartock also considers the latest news involving U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife's efforts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election.