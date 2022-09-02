© 2022
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published September 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's confrontational speech Thursday night and his warning of former President Donald Trump's impact on the future of American Democracy. He also weighs in on the ongoing investigation into whether Trump illegally took sensitive documents from the White House.

Dr. Chartock also considers the latest news involving U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife's efforts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
