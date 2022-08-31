Zeldin, Capital Region supporters banking on upset in November

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was in Colonie Tuesday to rally Republican supporters in the Capital Region. WAMC’s Ashley Hupfl has more:

The Long Island Congressman held a meet-and-greet campaign stop at the Village Square Shopping Mall parking lot with other Capital Region Republicans, promising supporters a “Red Wave” this November.

“We have excellent candidates here and they're fighting for our values to save New York and to restore balance and common sense to Albany,” Zeldin told supporters.

Echoing former President Donald Trump’s post-White House message, “Save America” was a common refrain from GOP candidates and supporters.

Zeldin backers said they’ll be voting for the Republican because they’re unhappy with the direction of the country.

Fran Gully from Halfmoon says she is supporting Zeldin to restore law and order.

“Lee has some values and the right attitude about what's happening in New York. He's for the people and he's for law and order and not (Critical Race Theory) in the schools. He's for everything good that New York used to stand for and now doesn't. New York is way out of control right now and, unfortunately, it's in the hands of criminals,” she said.

Critical Race Theory is not taught in New York public schools.

A major talking point at the rally were comments made by New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a campaign event before the August 23rd election. Hochul stumped for Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan in his successful campaign for the 19th Congressional district seat against Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

“We’re here to say that the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong.”

Zeldin supporters who spoke to WAMC frequently referenced those words. Barbara Ellman is from Colonie:

“I think Kathy Hochul’s comments about the Republicans leaving the state and going to Florida was a horrendous thing to say and didn't make any sense, frankly.”

Hochul last week defended her statement, telling reporters in Albany she wasn’t talking about all Republicans.

“I referred to three individuals: Donald Trump, County Executive Molinaro and Congressman Lee Zeldin. I spoke about three people whose views that we believe are extreme. They supported the overturning of a presidential election. They supported the insurrection, the assault on American Democracy. They support the assault on women's rights by taking away Roe v. Wade and they do not support our efforts to protect New Yorkers from gun violence. I was very specific in who I was speaking about and for any efforts to people to expand that to more is being fundamentally dishonest.”

Zeldin responded in Colonie:

“She demanded that I get on a bus and I move to Florida. I kind of took her advice a little bit. I got in the car and I went to Florida, New York the next morning. I got endorsed by the mayor of Florida, New York.”

Crime was also a major issue at Tuesday’s rally. The campaign stop followed shootings in the Capital Region over the weekend. A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Troy and six people were wounded in Albany. Republican speakers largely blamed New York’s bail reforms laws that went into effect in 2020 under then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, which ended most forms of cash bail. Hochul and the state Legislature revised the law in early spring to widen the criteria that judges can use to decide whether to set bail. Zeldin’s running mate, Alison Esposito, is a former New York Police Department deputy inspector.

“Freedom is on the ballot on November 8th. Public safety and security are on the ballot on November 8th. Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a red wave. This is a common sense wave.”

Zeldin’s event wasn’t without hiccups. Before talking to reporters, the Republican was heckled by a bystander for allegedly submitting fraudulent petitions to appear on the Independence Party ballot line.

The bystander told reporters, “Ask him about the forgery! Ask him about the felony forgery!”

A Republican candidate for governor has not been elected since George Pataki in 2002, the last Republican to win a statewide race.

Speaking to reporters, Zeldin acknowledged that, but says he is happy with his poll numbers. An early August Siena Poll showed Hochul with a 14-point lead.

“That's the data that you need, is actually being out on the streets. New Yorkers are fed up right now. They are not happy with the direction of this state. And this is not a Republican thing, it's not a Democrat thing and an independent thing. This is a New Yorker thing.”

Election day is November 8th.