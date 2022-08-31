© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Low turnout observed for early voting in Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
early_vote_sign_Springfield_city_hall.jpg
WAMC
/
In-person early voting for the Massachusetts primary continues through Friday September 2nd.

By contrast, demand is high for mail-in ballots for the September 6 primary

The new election law in Massachusetts gives voters options for how to cast their ballots for the primary and general election.

More than 600,000 mail-in ballots were requested for the primaries. About 250,000 ballots have been marked and returned to city and town election offices.

A week-long period of in-person early voting started last Saturday.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Clerk and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.

Tags

News 2022 Massachusetts ElectionSpringfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill