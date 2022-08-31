Low turnout observed for early voting in Massachusetts

The new election law in Massachusetts gives voters options for how to cast their ballots for the primary and general election.

More than 600,000 mail-in ballots were requested for the primaries. About 250,000 ballots have been marked and returned to city and town election offices.

A week-long period of in-person early voting started last Saturday.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Clerk and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.