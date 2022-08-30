© 2022
Inflation worsens food insecurity

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
Demand for emergency food has risen recently, not because of an increase in joblessness, but as a result of inflation.

Food Bank of Western Mass. sees more demand as food costs soar

As inflation has pushed up the price of meals, demand has increased at food pantries and soup kitchens in western Massachusetts.

Food insecurity skyrocketed at the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020, abated when federal relief programs kicked in, but is on the rise now as government assistance is ending and food costs are soaring.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Christina Maxwell, Director of Programs at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
