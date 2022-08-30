CISA's Emergency Farm Fund now available year-round

Farmers in western Massachusetts affected by extreme weather events now have a permanent source for financial help.

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) has announced its Emergency Farm Fund will be open year-round.

In the past, the fund had opened temporarily from time-to-time in response to weather events that widely impacted local agriculture.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Phil Korman, Executive Director of CISA.