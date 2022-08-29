© 2022
First day of school begins smoothly in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published August 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
Paul Tuthlil
/
WAMC
A student arrives for first day of school at Springfield's Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on August 29, 2022

Students and teachers return to classrooms in the second-largest district in the state

It is the start of a new school year in Massachusetts as tens of thousands of students return to classrooms.

While a lot of time, energy, and money was spent during the last two years protecting students and teachers from COVID, now the focus is on making up the learning losses that occurred during the pandemic.

The Springfield Public Schools will have the first universal all day pre-school program in the state.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill caught up with Springfield Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick as he was visiting schools on opening day.

