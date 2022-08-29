First day of school begins smoothly in Springfield

It is the start of a new school year in Massachusetts as tens of thousands of students return to classrooms.

While a lot of time, energy, and money was spent during the last two years protecting students and teachers from COVID, now the focus is on making up the learning losses that occurred during the pandemic.

The Springfield Public Schools will have the first universal all day pre-school program in the state.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill caught up with Springfield Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick as he was visiting schools on opening day.