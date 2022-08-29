Demolition of Civic Center Garage begins

Top state officials were in Springfield, Massachusetts this afternoon to mark the start of work on a major economic development project – the demolition of a decaying antiquated parking garage.

Governor Charlie Baker said there is a lot more going on than just replacing the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage with a state-of-the-art parking structure.

“The bottom line is this is a great day for Springfield, it’s a great day for the convention center, it’s a great day for this part of the city,” Baker said.

It is the beginning of what officials say will be an $80 million investment including the new garage, public infrastructure improvements, and construction of a new entrance to the MassMutual Center at State and Main streets.

“I think it is going to be very special,” Baker said of the project, adding that he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito looked forward to coming back when it is finished, even though they won’t be in office then.

The new garage slated for completion in late 2023 or early 2024 will have space for 1,000 vehicles – an increase of 300 from the current capacity. There will be electric vehicle charging stations and other amenities. The street-level floor will have space for retail.

The plan fits with the city’s desire to make the downtown more pedestrian-friendly, said Tim Sheehan, Springfield’s Chief Economic Officer.

“We were very intentional that Bruce Landon Way to Court street and then up to the Quadrangle be united and it be a cultural spine of the city ultimately making the connection between the Quadrangle and Symphony Hall.” Explained Sheehan.

Once the new garage opens, there are plans to use Bruce Landon Way, the street that runs between the garage and the MassMutual Center, as a pedestrian mall with entertainment, food, and beverages during hockey games and other civic center events. Mayor Domenic Sarno said he envisions something akin to how Jersey Street is used outside Fenway Park during Red Sox home games.

“Stay tuned for more announcements about Bruce Landon Way,” Sarno said.

The city is purchasing for $1.4 million a parking lot next to the garage. It will be used as temporary parking for the disabled to attend events at the MassMutual Center. When the new garage opens, the lot will become a plaza.

There had been talk for at least a decade about the need to replace the old garage.

“This is another project that they said would never get done in the city of Springfield, but under my administration there have been a number of projects we’ve been able to get done working collaboratively especially with the Baker-Polito Administration,” Sarno said.

Adequate parking infrastructure is one the essential elements in attracting people to visit Springfield, said Mary Kay Wydra, President of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Not only leisure visitors in the downtown, but our convention attendees,” Wydra said.

The demolition of the garage was held up initially by the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020. There was additional delay earlier this year when the Springfield Thunderbirds made a deep playoff run all the way to the finals of the AHL Calder Cup championship, which they ultimately lost.

Both the parking garage and the MassMutual Center are owned by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.