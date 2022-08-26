SportsReport: Yankees crush Athletics; Blue Jays top Red Sox

Araiza, 2 SDSU teammates accused of gang rape in civil suit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang-raping a teenager at an off-campus party last fall. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court. It accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a home where Araiza had been living. The plaintiff is now 18. She is identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” because she was underage at the time.

Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers 17-10 in preseason finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and Packers rested most of their starters in their preseason finale Thursday night, which Kansas City won 17-10 behind two touchdown passes from Shane Buechele. Jordan Love threw for 148 yards with an interception in his final work before Aaron Rodgers takes over for Green Bay for the regular season. The lasting memory from the game came early in the first quarter, when Patrick Mahomes lined up the Chiefs in a choir-style huddle favored by Len Dawson. It was a tribute to the Hall of Fame quarterback, who died this week at the age of 87. Mahomes took a delay-of-game penalty and left the field without taking a snap in the game.

Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have ended their joint practice session early after a chippy day that ended with Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground. Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to a final free-for-all with Donald getting thrown to the ground. Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high." The Bengals and Rams, who played in the Super Bowl in February, face each other in the final preseason game Saturday night in Cincinnati.

Mills throws TD pass, Texas beat 49ers 17-0 to end preseason

HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams. Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half, finishing off his night with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Moore. Mills’ second-quarter interception hit the hands of Moore in the end zone, but was deflected by Samuel Womack III and picked off by Tarvarius Moore. San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance was 7 for 11 for 49 yards on three scoreless drives.

Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michelle Krause grapples with the challenge of telling people she is a massage therapist. It's just easier to say she works in finance or nutrition. She's among the hundreds of massage therapists attending the American Massage Therapy Association’s three-day national convention in Cleveland, which began Thursday. It's an opportunity to talk about a job made more difficult amid the pandemic. There was the 2021 attack on three Atlanta-area massage businesses in which eight people were killed. And then there's the lingering stain of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ongoing case that has perpetuated the sex worker stigma around the industry. These professionals are trying to move forward, focusing on education, ethics, vetting potential customers and setting boundaries.

NFL news dominates headlines, even during the offseason

After one of the wildest offseasons in NFL history featuring blockbuster trades, rapid free-agency movement, record-setting contracts and plenty of off-field drama, the regular season is almost here. The Buffalo Bills visit the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in two weeks to kick off the season in prime time. If the action on the field matches the offseason excitement, it’ll be a season for the ages. NFL news dominated sports headlines throughout the spring and summer. Tom Brady is back. Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield changed teams. Deshaun Watson was suspended. Brian Flores sued the league. Dan Snyder testified before a congressional committee. Now, attention turns to playing the games.

Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy can each claim a roller coaster day in the Tour Championship. Only one of them was aware of it. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by six, it was down to two and he finished five ahead of Xander Schauffele. He wasn't aware of this because he wasn't looking at leaderboards. Scheffler had a 65. McIlroy knew full well what he was doing. He his his opening shot out-of-bounds for triple bogey. He made only four pars and salvaged a 67.

Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury. Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he played last season for Gonzaga. The Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James. The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and was fourth in the nation last season with 3.7 blocked shots per game.

Serena Williams’ 1st opponent at US Open is Danka Kovinic

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams’ first opponent at what she has indicated will be her last U.S. Open is unseeded Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Win that match, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Williams will play her opening match Monday and first-round play continues Tuesday. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career. She turns 41 on Sept. 26.

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. Djokovic has won the U.S. Open three times and was the runner-up last year. He has 21 major titles. Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.