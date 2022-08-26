© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal to retire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
HCC-75-Royal-remarks.jpg
Holyoke Community College
Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal speaks at an event marking the college's 75th anniversary.

She became president in January 2017

The president of the oldest community college in Massachusetts is stepping down.

Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal announced her retirement this week effective at the end of the upcoming academic year.

Hired in 2016 as just the fourth president in the 75-year history of HCC, Royal is the first woman to hold the position and also the school’s first openly gay and first bi-racial president.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Royal about her decision to retire.

Tags

News Holyoke Community CollegeHolyoke Community College President Christina Royal
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill