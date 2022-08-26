Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal to retire

The president of the oldest community college in Massachusetts is stepping down.

Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal announced her retirement this week effective at the end of the upcoming academic year.

Hired in 2016 as just the fourth president in the 75-year history of HCC, Royal is the first woman to hold the position and also the school’s first openly gay and first bi-racial president.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Royal about her decision to retire.