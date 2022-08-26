Bequest to SUNY Plattsburgh will support scholarship programs

A SUNY Plattsburgh graduate who died recently has left a $1 million bequest for student scholarship programs.

The college foundation says Muriel Ferraro of the class of 1948 was a “loyal donor to the college” who had majored in home economics.

Throughout her life she had provided annual contributions to the college’s fund that provided student scholarships, applied-learning grants and emergency grants.

After graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh, Ferraro taught home economics in the Kingston City Schools District.

