Bequest to SUNY Plattsburgh will support scholarship programs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT
Muriel Ferraro
Photo provided by SUNY Plattsburgh
SUNY Plattsburgh Class of 1948 graduate Muriel Ferraro has bequeathed $1 million to the college

A SUNY Plattsburgh graduate who died recently has left a $1 million bequest for student scholarship programs.

The college foundation says Muriel Ferraro of the class of 1948 was a “loyal donor to the college” who had majored in home economics.

Throughout her life she had provided annual contributions to the college’s fund that provided student scholarships, applied-learning grants and emergency grants.

After graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh, Ferraro taught home economics in the Kingston City Schools District.

Pat Bradley
