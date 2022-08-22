© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes for the first time this year in Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 22, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
Vermont Public Health Laboratory
Vermont Department of Health
/
Vermont Public Health Laboratory

The Vermont Health Department is reporting the year’s first positive samples of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the state.

The positive pool of samples was collected in Alburgh and it is the first group to test positive for West Nile virus this year.

The Health Department notes that a pool is a group of up to 50 mosquitoes of the same species and location.

The pools are collected by the Agency of Agriculture and testing is done at the state’s Public Health Laboratory. So far this year, 48,441 mosquitos from 984 pools have been sent to the lab for testing.

There have been no human cases of the virus this year. The tests also monitor for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Tags

News west nile virusVermont West Nile Virus
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
  • West Nile Virus: What's the Risk?
    Jon Hamilton
    So far this year, health officials report more than 1,300 human cases and 19 deaths from West Nile virus. Those numbers are certain to climb in the next few weeks. Yet as NPR's Jon Hamilton reports, experts insist that the risk of dying or becoming seriously ill from the mosquito-borne disease is remarkably small.
Load More