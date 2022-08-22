© 2022
News
Northeast Report

Volunteers sought for 'civic engagement' working group

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Jesse_Lederman_headshot.jpeg
submitted photo
Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman

Temporary committee is being appointed by Springfield City Council President Lederman

Getting more people involved in local government and civic affairs is the goal of a new temporary committee being created in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman announced he plans to appoint a “Working Group on Civic Engagement.”

The members will be appointed by the end of September and the group is expected to wrap up its work and make recommendations by the end of the year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.

Jesse Lederman Springfield City Council
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
