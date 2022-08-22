Volunteers sought for 'civic engagement' working group

Getting more people involved in local government and civic affairs is the goal of a new temporary committee being created in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman announced he plans to appoint a “Working Group on Civic Engagement.”

The members will be appointed by the end of September and the group is expected to wrap up its work and make recommendations by the end of the year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.