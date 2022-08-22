Students returning to SUNY Plattsburgh

SUNY Plattsburgh is beginning to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester.

Students arrive at the northern New York campus in phases over the next week. International students began arriving over the weekend. New students will move into residence halls on Thursday and Friday while returning students move in Saturday and Sunday.

The college adopted a multi-day move-in process a few years ago to avoid changing traffic patterns on surrounding streets.

The college expects about 4,500 students to enroll for the fall semester and those physically on campus must provide proof of an initial course of COVID vaccinations or an exemption.