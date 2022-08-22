Police investigating stabbing at motel in Town of Plattsburgh
State Police in Plattsburgh are investigating a stabbing incident between two men at a motel north of Plattsburgh.
On Sunday evening state troopers say they responded to a reported stabbing at the Beacon Motel in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Police found an unidentified 22-year-old man with cuts on his forearm and chest. He had been involved in an altercation with 28-year-old Ryan Phaneuf, who wielded a knife during the fight.
Phaneuf was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned and is being held at the Clinton County jail.
It was the second stabbing over the weekend in the town of Plattsburgh.