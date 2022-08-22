© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Police investigating stabbing at motel in Town of Plattsburgh

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
New York State Police seal
Facebook: New York State Police

State Police in Plattsburgh are investigating a stabbing incident between two men at a motel north of Plattsburgh.

On Sunday evening state troopers say they responded to a reported stabbing at the Beacon Motel in the Town of Plattsburgh.

Police found an unidentified 22-year-old man with cuts on his forearm and chest. He had been involved in an altercation with 28-year-old Ryan Phaneuf, who wielded a knife during the fight.

Phaneuf was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned and is being held at the Clinton County jail.

It was the second stabbing over the weekend in the town of Plattsburgh.

Tags

News Stabbing
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley