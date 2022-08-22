HVCC to comply with SUNY COVID-19 vaccine policy

After announcing last week that it would not require COVID-19 vaccinations for in-person students this fall, Hudson Valley Community College has reversed course. In a statement Monday, the college in Troy said it had initially relaxed its COVID policy to remove a “barrier” for students, but college President Roger Ramsammy now says allowing vaccination to be optional is “not feasible at this time.”

The move follows backlash from HVCC faculty and the State University of New York, which ordered the college to comply with its system-wide vaccine policy by Monday.

Over the weekend, the union representing college faculty said it had voted to begin consideration of a resolution of no confidence in Ramsammy. In a statement Monday, the HVCC Faculty Association said it was “relieved” by the college’s reversal, adding: “This entire situation could have been avoided had the College simply chosen to continue complying with the SUNY policy, as it had until just over a month ago.”

HVCC says more than 85 percent of its incoming students have already submitted proof of vaccination for COVID-19. Classes start August 29.

SUNY says students must be fully vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester, with boosters strongly encouraged for those eligible. SUNY campuses may determine their own indoor mask mandates and are advised to continue mandatory weekly testing for anyone on campus who has an approved exemption from vaccination or for any employee who has not provided proof of vaccination. Campuses also must continue to report all testing results daily through the SUNY Health Portal.