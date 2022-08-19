New York officials warn of high fire danger across the state

New York state is now classified at a hire fire risk by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and Commissioner Basil Seggos is urging residents to think about fire safety.

The high fire risk across the state means that fires can start easily and spread rapidly. The Hudson Valley region is at a Very High Fire danger where fires start easily and spread rapidly with increasing intensity.

Commissioner Seggos noted there is also a statewide drought watch enhancing the fire danger.

“And what that means for New Yorkers is be smart about campfires. Be smart about any backyard burning. Be smart about where you throw any cigarette butts. And if you don’t need to light a fire please pass it up.”

On Friday the DEC reported six active wildfires across the state on 47 acres, the majority caused by unattended campfires.