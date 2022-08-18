WAMC Sports Report 8/18/22

NBA star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The maximum deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday.

Former UMass basketball standout and head coach Derek Kellogg is returning to the Minutemen as an assistant coach. Kellogg’s hiring by new head coach Frank Martin was announced Wednesday. Kellogg was UMass head coach from 2008 through 2017 and went to the NCAA Tournament in 2014, breaking a long drought. He then led LIU Brooklyn to the dance in 2018.

The long-time commissioner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference — which includes colleges like Siena, Marist, Iona, and more — will retire at the end of the 2023 season. Rich Ensor has been in the role since 1988, making him the longest-tenured Division I conference commissioner in history. The attorney plans to step down in June. The conference is using an outside firm to conduct a national search for his replacement.

In Major League Baseball Wednesday:

The Mets topped the Braves 9 to 7

The Yankees beat the Rays 8 to 7

The Red Sox defeated the Pirates 8 to 3

And the Phillies were stopped by the Reds 1 to 0.

