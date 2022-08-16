Vermont primary election canvass further delayed

Vermont’s Secretary of State has broadened the delay in canvassing last week’s primary results.

Secretary of State Jim Condos announced on Friday that he would delay the statewide canvass of county and Senate offices.

On Tuesday he said the canvass of all statewide and federal offices is also delayed. The canvass, which certifies vote totals and winners, is being delayed, according to Condos, due to redistricting and a software failure to recognize the new electoral districts.

He emphasizes that town and city clerks report the results and the canvass process verifies them.