SportsReport: New York Giants beat New England Patriots open preseason

Ravens top Titans 23-10 for 21st straight preseason win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley went 16 of 18 for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record streak of preseason victories to 21 with a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis ran for a touchdown for the Titans, but Huntley put Baltimore ahead to stay with a 14-yard scoring strike to Shemar Bridges in the final minute of the second quarter. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were among the standouts who didn’t play.

Late FG gives Giants, Daboll 23-21 victory over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Graham Gano hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired, Daniel Jones was solid in limited work and the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 23-21 on Thursday night to open the preseason. The Giants gave Brian Daboll a victory in his head coaching debut against his predecessor and the team he started his NFL career with. Despite some breakouts by the offensive line, the Giants moved the ball well, with Jones completing 6 of 10 passes for 69 yards. Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe each threw touchdown passes for New England

Smyly stars as Cubs beat Reds in 2nd 'Field of Dreams' game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over. Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game. Seiya Suzuki reached three times and Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the 1989 movie. The night began with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and his father emerging from the iconic cornstalks to play catch in the outfield, delighting the sellout crowd of 7,823.

Equal pay deal for US women's soccer approved by judge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. women soccer players and the sport’s American governing body was given preliminary approval by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the motion for approval filed by the players. He scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval. Players, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, sued in 2016. The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed in April to pay $22 million to the players plus establish a $2 million fund to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts.

Tom Brady taking 11-day break from Bucs for personal reasons

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has been excused from training camp and will be away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 11 days for personal reasons. Coach Todd Bowles says Brady's break from practice was arranged before camp began. Bowles says Brady won't return until after the Bucs' preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 20. The coach says Brady wasn't going to play the first two preseason games anyway. Bowles says Brady is “going to deal with some personal things” during his absence. The 45-year-old quarterback retired in February only to change his mind six weeks later.

Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when he was found in his damaged sports car this week and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Lynch’s attorneys responded Thursday with a statement saying Lynch was in a parked car, not driving, and a DUI charge won't stick. The arresting officer says police found markings suggesting Lynch’s black Shelby GT500 hit sidewalks before stopping in an industrial part of downtown Las Vegas. The 7:30 a.m. Tuesday arrest came after the Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that Lynch had been hired as a team broadcast special correspondent. In 12 NFL seasons, Lynch also played for the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

Chiefs' Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday. That bucks a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to his usual routine of having each of the four quarterbacks in camp play for a quarter of the preseason opener. And while he acknowledged the number of snaps could change based on the way the game is going, Reid thinks it’s important for everybody to get onto the field in some capacity.

Russell’s No. 6 being retired across NBA, a 1st for league

Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league. The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams. Major League Baseball permanently retired No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the big league’s color barrier. And the NHL retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 in honor of that sport’s all-time scoring leader. NBA players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again.

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day have reason to feel lucky to be even in the PGA Tour's postseason. And now they want to keep going. Each shot a 65 in the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That's not enough for the lead, only to give them hope. The co-leaders are Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun at 62. But the opening event of the FedEx Cup playoffs is all about being in position to move on to the next round. Fowler and Day needed some of their best golf. They got off on the right foot.

James White, hero in Patriots' Super Bowl rally, retires

AP Sports Writer (AP) — New England Patriots running back James White has announced his retirement after eight seasons. The 30-year-old White spent his entire career with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls. He's best remembered for scoring the game-winning touchdown in New England's historic comeback win over Atlanta in Super Bowl 51. White set Super Bowl records for points scored in a game with 20 and receptions with 14 as the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win 34-28 in overtime on Feb. 5, 2017. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. White was a reliable receiver out of the backfield. His 2021 season was cut short by a dislocated hip.