© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Northeast Report

Mural paint party to be part of weekend jazz festival in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 12, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT
Paint Party.png
Common Wealth Murals
/
The paint party at the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will help produce a mural that will be displayed on a building in the city's predominately Latino North End neighborhood.

Mural canvas will later go on North End building

It is mural season in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A mural paint party is taking place this Saturday afternoon at the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival.

The mural is being painted on canvases that will be installed on Main Street in Springfield next month during the annual Fresh Paint Springfield mural festival.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Britt Ruhe, Director of Common Wealth Murals, the nonprofit that produces the mural festival.

Tags

News Common Wealth Mural CollaborativeFresh Paint SpringfieldSpringfield Jazz and Roots Festival
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill