Mural paint party to be part of weekend jazz festival in Springfield

It is mural season in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A mural paint party is taking place this Saturday afternoon at the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival.

The mural is being painted on canvases that will be installed on Main Street in Springfield next month during the annual Fresh Paint Springfield mural festival.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Britt Ruhe, Director of Common Wealth Murals, the nonprofit that produces the mural festival.