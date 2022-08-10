SportsReport: Serena Williams retiring from tennis after U.S. Open

Serena Williams' legacy involves plenty of wins, plenty else

Serena Williams is famous for her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. That is more than any other tennis player accumulated in the sport's professional era. But mere numbers can't capture everything Williams has represented during a distinguished career that began when she was a teenager in the 1990s and is remarkable for not just the successes but also the longevity, including a record 10 major championships after turning 30. What Williams has done without a racket in her hand is also rather noteworthy, whether it was her off-court interests or her stands on key issues in tennis and society at large.

Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke about an hour. The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to. They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledges that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister, Venus, plus four Olympic gold medals, dozens of other trophies and millions of dollars. Williams has spent years at No. 1 in the rankings — no woman has had more consecutive weeks in the top spot — and her 23 major trophies are the most in the professional era for any tennis player.

Veteran emissary Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, says he's hopeful about the chances of a two-for-two prisoner swap that could result in the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Richardson said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that in cases like this it's “proportional.” Richardson traveled to Russia ahead of the release by Moscow of Marine veteran Trevor Reed in an April prisoner swap. He declined to discuss the current status of negotiations with Russia over Griner or Whelan or to explain what role he may be playing in the talks.

Serena's Choice: Williams' tough call resonates with women

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she’s stepping away from tennis soon to focus on having a second child. And her lengthy explanation, in an essay for Vogue, is resonating with many women in sports and beyond, who say they can relate only too well to the trailblazing athlete’s words: “Something’s got to give.” Many say they agree with Williams, 41 next month, that it’s essentially unfair that women have to make such choices when male athletes don’t, and are recalling their own tough decisions in the struggle to “have it all.” Williams has strongly hinted she’ll retire after this month’s U.S. Open.

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings. Castro made a different kind of noise after being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. The second baseman walked in the fourth inning and went to third on Oneil Cruz’s single. Castro slid headfirst into the bag to beat the throw and the impact sent his phone flying from his back pocket. Third base umpire Adam Hamari immediately saw the phone and pointed to it on the ground. The 23-year-old Castro picked up the phone and handed it to Pirates third base coach Mike Rebelo, who had an exasperated look on his face before taking it.

Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Juan Soto connected for his first long ball with the San Diego Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4. Machado capped the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to let the Giants tie it. The Padres started their winning rally when Jurickson Profar hit a one-out single off Rogers and Soto reached on catcher’s interference. Machado then drove his 20th homer to left field and was welcomed by a wild celebration at home as the Padres snapped their five-game losing streak.

Ohtani homers, wins to match Ruth as Angels top A's 5-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. The two-way Japanese star joined Babe Ruth in 1918 as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. According to the Angels, two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars.

Lucky 13: Mariners top Yankees in extras for tense 1-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Luis Torrens singled with one out in the 13th inning to score Eugenio Suárez, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 in a game dominated by the starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. The two aces were overpowering into the late innings before turning it over to bullpens that managed to keep the game scoreless deep into the night. Some bad baserunning by the Yankees helped, as did a lack of execution by the Mariners as both teams had chances early in the extra frames to finally score a run. Matt Brash pitched two innings of relief to get the win for Seattle.

High note: Mets closer Díaz trumpets saves in sound of Citi

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets reliever Edwin Díaz has become baseball's most dominant closer this year and turned into the toast of the town in New York. The All-Star reliever is overpowering hitters at a record rate during a sensational season, helping the Mets build up their NL East cushion and putting him in the Cy Young Award conversation. A big part of Díaz’s newfound popularity in Queens is his catchy entrance song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet. The tune sets off a two-minute fiesta all around Citi Field, with dancing mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met pretending to play trumpets as Díaz warms up on the mound.